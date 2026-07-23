Blue Owl Capital (OWL) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $694.6480 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $699.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 2.4%

OWL stock opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Blue Owl Capital's dividend payout ratio is presently 766.67%.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $9.10 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital is a global alternative asset manager that focuses on private credit, direct lending and equity-related strategies for institutional investors. Headquartered in New York, the firm develops and manages a range of private markets products designed to provide capital solutions to middle-market and larger corporate borrowers, as well as liquidity and partnership arrangements with private equity firms and other alternative managers.

Its core activities include direct lending and credit strategies that provide senior, unitranche and other structured loan products to companies across industries.

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