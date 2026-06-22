Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. (NYSE:OTF - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.4870, with a volume of 2110624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Get OTF alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Blue Owl Technology Finance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blue Owl Technology Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Technology Finance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Technology Finance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Blue Owl Technology Finance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Technology Finance currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OTF

Blue Owl Technology Finance Stock Down 1.6%

The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16.

Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter. Blue Owl Technology Finance had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Technology Finance Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Technology Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.3%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Technology Finance's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Blue Owl Technology Finance's dividend payout ratio is 155.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Chris Temple acquired 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,970.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,520. The trade was a 140.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 10,000 shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $109,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock worth $194,710. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTF. Orange County Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,497,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 674,624 shares of the company's stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 394,895 shares in the last quarter. Bayshore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $2,220,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Blue Owl Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,220,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP raised its stake in Blue Owl Technology Finance by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 1,159,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 486,172 shares during the period.

Blue Owl Technology Finance Company Profile

Blue Owl Technology Finance NYSE: OTF is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) sponsored by alternative asset manager Blue Owl. The firm focuses on providing customized debt and structured capital solutions to technology and technology-enabled companies, with an emphasis on growth-stage and middle-market borrowers. As a BDC, its primary activities include originating, structuring and managing private credit investments tailored to the financing needs of fast-growing businesses.

Its investment approach typically centers on direct lending and credit-oriented products, including senior secured loans, unitranche and subordinated debt, as well as selective equity-linked instruments and structured financings.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Blue Owl Technology Finance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Blue Owl Technology Finance wasn't on the list.

While Blue Owl Technology Finance currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here