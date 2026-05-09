B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 172.33 and traded as low as GBX 170.40. B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 173.91, with a volume of 3,961,972 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BME has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 165 to GBX 180 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 180 to GBX 175 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 245 to GBX 230 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 163 to GBX 170 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 207.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BME

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 172.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Oliver Tant sold 10,850 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 186, for a total value of £20,181. 22.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

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