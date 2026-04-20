BMO Capital Markets Cuts Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $75.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the construction company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.04% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MAS. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Masco from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.88.

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Masco Stock Performance

MAS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.35. 1,177,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,856. Masco has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $79.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Masco had a return on equity of 856.70% and a net margin of 10.71%.The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $899,719.20. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in Masco by 134.2% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 370 shares of the construction company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Masco by 2,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth $34,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Further Reading

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