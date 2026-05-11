BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target points to a potential downside of 9.88% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.50.

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AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 0.4%

AMN opened at $28.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.30. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. AMN Healthcare Services's revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 238.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc NYSE: AMN is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

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