BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Stock

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock's current price.

BWIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Baldwin Insurance Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baldwin Insurance Group from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.89.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Up 16.2%

NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Baldwin Insurance Group has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.07 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Baldwin Insurance Group's revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Baldwin Insurance Group

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $2,756,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baldwin Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Baldwin Insurance Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,543,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,118 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 11,089.9% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,717,538 shares of the company's stock worth $37,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,918,087 shares of the company's stock worth $85,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,200 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,879 shares of the company's stock worth $110,467,000 after purchasing an additional 659,433 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,376.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 619,292 shares of the company's stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 577,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company's stock.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

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