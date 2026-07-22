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BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Eversource Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy’s price target from $73 to $72 and kept a market perform rating, implying modest downside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed overall: the stock now has a consensus Hold rating and an average target price of $71.82, with several firms recently adjusting their views and targets in both directions.
  • Eversource shares were trading up 2.2% at $74.64, while the company recently beat quarterly earnings estimates and raised its FY2026 EPS guidance to 4.570–4.720.
  • Interested in Eversource Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price suggests a potential downside of 3.53% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial set a $73.00 target price on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on ES

Eversource Energy Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 490,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,650. The company's 50 day moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day moving average is $70.39. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,788.52. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,000. F m Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,854,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 15,804.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 264,808 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 263,143 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 194,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 243,900 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $16,422,000 after acquiring an additional 132,300 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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