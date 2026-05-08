BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.29% from the company's previous close.

BILL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BILL from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BILL from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BILL from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BILL presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.10.

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BILL Trading Up 14.6%

BILL stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. BILL has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -176.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.22.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. BILL had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $414.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $399.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. BILL's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BILL will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BILL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,090,741 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,366,000 after purchasing an additional 126,427 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BILL by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,880 shares of the company's stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BILL by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,524,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company's stock.

BILL News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BILL this week:

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

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