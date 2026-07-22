BMO Capital Markets Lowers Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $80.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.69% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alliant Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.09.

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Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ LNT traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $74.28. 640,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $63.28 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.360-3.460 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 799.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,393,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $545,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460,117 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $82,265,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,057,253 shares of the company's stock worth $198,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,166 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,614,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,805,214 shares of the company's stock worth $117,357,000 after purchasing an additional 867,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company's stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation NASDAQ: LNT is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy's core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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