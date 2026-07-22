BMO Capital Markets Lowers American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $139.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $141.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.42% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.71.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of AEP traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,832. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $105.70 and a 1-year high of $140.58. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $131.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.92. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. American Electric Power's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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