BMO Capital Markets Lowers Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $37.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.55% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $48.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.76.

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Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,009,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,987. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $291.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.76 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.64%.The firm's revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shanker Trivedi purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,910. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,645,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,080,160. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $118,190,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,111,158 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $103,953,000 after buying an additional 1,283,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,158,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $101,244,000 after buying an additional 839,468 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,998,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,335.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 798,090 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,244,000 after acquiring an additional 765,322 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Enphase Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Profitability held up better than growth. Enphase reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.46, in line with expectations, while revenue of $291.9 million slightly exceeded consensus. Management highlighted robust gross margins and continued execution despite a challenging market. Enphase Energy Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Enphase reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.46, in line with expectations, while revenue of $291.9 million slightly exceeded consensus. Management highlighted robust gross margins and continued execution despite a challenging market. Positive Sentiment: New products could expand Enphase’s addressable market. The company is accelerating its strategy for AI data centers and has launched products including solutions for data centers and the IQ EV Charger 2. It also published a white paper for its Kestrel fifth-generation custom ASIC, designed to improve security, connectivity and power management across microinverters, batteries, EV chargers and solid-state transformers. Enphase Unveils Kestrel ASIC White Paper

The company is accelerating its strategy for AI data centers and has launched products including solutions for data centers and the IQ EV Charger 2. It also published a white paper for its Kestrel fifth-generation custom ASIC, designed to improve security, connectivity and power management across microinverters, batteries, EV chargers and solid-state transformers. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term guidance was broadly consistent with expectations. Enphase forecast third-quarter revenue of $290 million to $320 million, with a midpoint of approximately $305 million versus analyst expectations of $308.8 million. This suggests limited near-term upside but no major guidance reset. Enphase Meets Q2 Expectations

Enphase forecast third-quarter revenue of $290 million to $320 million, with a midpoint of approximately $305 million versus analyst expectations of $308.8 million. This suggests limited near-term upside but no major guidance reset. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and earnings remain below last year’s levels. Second-quarter revenue fell 19.6% year over year to $291.9 million, while EPS declined from $0.69 to $0.46. Analysts are focused on whether new products can offset the company’s current growth slowdown.

Second-quarter revenue fell 19.6% year over year to $291.9 million, while EPS declined from $0.69 to $0.46. Analysts are focused on whether new products can offset the company’s current growth slowdown. Negative Sentiment: U.S. demand remains a significant headwind. Recent coverage described lower U.S. sales despite stronger European demand, creating uncertainty about the pace of the solar-market recovery. GLJ Research maintains a “sell” rating and raised its price target only to $24.47, implying substantial downside from recent trading levels. GLJ Research Enphase Price Target

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

Further Reading

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