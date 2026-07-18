BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) to Strong-Buy

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Silgan alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLGN

Silgan Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66. Silgan has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.31%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Silgan has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silgan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A&I Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 11.7% during the second quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at $1,044,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Silgan by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,983 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Silgan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Silgan wasn't on the list.

While Silgan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here