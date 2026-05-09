BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - What's Next?

BNCCORP Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and traded as high as $36.02. BNCCORP shares last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 1,014 shares traded.

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BNCCORP Stock Down 2.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $127.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.36.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 15.34%.The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP OTCMKTS: BNCC is a bank holding company headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Bank of New Canaan, the company offers a full suite of community banking services tailored to the needs of individuals and businesses. Established in the early 2000s, BNCCORP has grown by focusing on relationship-based lending and personalized deposit products, positioning itself as a regional banking partner in Fairfield County and neighboring Westchester County, New York.

The company's core business activities include consumer and commercial lending, deposit account services, mortgage finance and treasury management solutions.

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