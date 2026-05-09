Free Trial
→ You’re Being LIED To About The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
BNCCORP logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BNCCORP shares moved above their 50-day moving average on Friday, trading as high as $36.02 before last changing hands at $35.92. The stock was down 2.4% on the session despite the technical breakout.
  • The company’s technical and valuation metrics include a 50-day moving average of $35.34, a 200-day moving average of $33.89, a market cap of $127.16 million, and a P/E ratio of 14.48. Its low beta of 0.36 suggests relatively modest volatility.
  • BNCCORP recently reported quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share on revenue of $10.48 million, with a return on equity of 8.60% and net margin of 15.34%. The bank operates through The Bank of New Canaan, focusing on community banking services in Connecticut and nearby New York markets.
  • Five stocks we like better than BNCCORP.

BNCCORP Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and traded as high as $36.02. BNCCORP shares last traded at $35.92, with a volume of 1,014 shares traded.

BNCCORP Stock Down 2.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $127.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.36.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 15.34%.The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

About BNCCORP

(Get Free Report)

BNCCORP OTCMKTS: BNCC is a bank holding company headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Bank of New Canaan, the company offers a full suite of community banking services tailored to the needs of individuals and businesses. Established in the early 2000s, BNCCORP has grown by focusing on relationship-based lending and personalized deposit products, positioning itself as a regional banking partner in Fairfield County and neighboring Westchester County, New York.

The company's core business activities include consumer and commercial lending, deposit account services, mortgage finance and treasury management solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in BNCCORP Right Now?

Before you consider BNCCORP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BNCCORP wasn't on the list.

While BNCCORP currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
The chokepoint supplier behind SpaceX's $1.75 trillion empire
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
Roblox Stock Slides to New Low as Safety Changes Weigh on Outlook
By Jennifer Ryan Woods | May 3, 2026
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines