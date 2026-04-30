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BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
BNCCORP logo with Finance background
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BNCCORP Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and traded as low as $34.49. BNCCORP shares last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 68,277 shares.

BNCCORP Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $123.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.41.

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter. BNCCORP had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 15.34%.

BNCCORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BNCCORP OTCMKTS: BNCC is a bank holding company headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Bank of New Canaan, the company offers a full suite of community banking services tailored to the needs of individuals and businesses. Established in the early 2000s, BNCCORP has grown by focusing on relationship-based lending and personalized deposit products, positioning itself as a regional banking partner in Fairfield County and neighboring Westchester County, New York.

The company's core business activities include consumer and commercial lending, deposit account services, mortgage finance and treasury management solutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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