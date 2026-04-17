BNP Paribas Exane Boosts PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $195.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.29% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised PepsiCo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $170.05.

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PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $158.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $216.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $160.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of PepsiCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. CPC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the first quarter. CPC Advisors LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company's stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 60,332 shares of the company's stock worth $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company's stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1,928.1% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,775,000 after buying an additional 182,282 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 46.1% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 22,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

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About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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