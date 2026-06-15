BNP Paribas Exane Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BNP Paribas Exane from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the basic materials company's stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price objective points to a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CF Industries from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on CF Industries from $103.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.75.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

CF Industries Trading Down 3.2%

CF opened at $105.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $120.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.38. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $141.96.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts expect that CF Industries will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Erik M. Mayer sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $187,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,659.29. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 3,499 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $438,704.62. Following the sale, the vice president owned 31,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,293.68. The trade was a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,740. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 161.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company's stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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