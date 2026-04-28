BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.73, but opened at $38.59. BNP Paribas shares last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 31,115 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BNP Paribas from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded BNP Paribas from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on BNPQY

BNP Paribas Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 23.53%.The firm had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BNP Paribas SA will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is a major international banking group headquartered in Paris, France, formed through the 2000 merger of Banque Nationale de Paris (BNP) and Paribas. The group provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, operating as one of the leading universal banks in Europe with a global footprint.

Its principal business activities encompass retail banking and services, corporate and institutional banking, and investment solutions.

Further Reading

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