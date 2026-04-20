BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.19, but opened at $55.49. BNP Paribas shares last traded at $55.0560, with a volume of 5,464 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on BNPQY shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BNP Paribas from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research downgraded BNP Paribas from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on BNPQY

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $120.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 23.53%.The company had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BNP Paribas SA will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas is a major international banking group headquartered in Paris, France, formed through the 2000 merger of Banque Nationale de Paris (BNP) and Paribas. The group provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients, operating as one of the leading universal banks in Europe with a global footprint.

Its principal business activities encompass retail banking and services, corporate and institutional banking, and investment solutions.

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