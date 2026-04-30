Free Trial
→ SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest fell 20.4% in April to 61,026 shares (about 0.1% of shares outstanding), leaving a days-to-cover ratio of 0.5 based on average daily volume.
  • Institutional accumulation accelerated—Karpus Management raised its stake by 3,220.3% (+830,610 shares) to 856,403 shares and Almitas Capital increased its holding to 926,301 shares, indicating significant hedge fund buying.
  • The fund declared a monthly dividend of $0.026 (ex-dividend May 13, payable May 29), which represents an annualized yield of about 5.2%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 61,026 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 76,642 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,749 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSM. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 926,301 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 75,214 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3,220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 856,403 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 830,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 369,531 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 43,596 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 341,091 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:DSM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 148,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,131. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc NYSE: DSM is a closed-end, diversified management investment company sponsored by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Launched in 2007, DSM is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a professionally managed portfolio of municipal debt securities. As a publicly traded fund, DSM combines the liquidity of the secondary market with the long-term investment horizon of a mutual fund structure.

The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Right Now?

Before you consider BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund wasn't on the list.

While BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to "Next Elon Musk" Company
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines