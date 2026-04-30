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BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:DSM) declared a monthly dividend of $0.026 per share for shareholders of record on May 13, payable May 29, with an ex-dividend date of May 13 and an indicated yield of about 5.2%.
  • The fund is a closed-end municipal bond vehicle sponsored by The Bank of New York Mellon that aims to provide current income exempt from federal income tax, trading near $6.05 with a 1‑year range of $5.45–$6.30 and 50/200‑day moving averages around $6.04–$6.05.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DSM opened at $6.05 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc NYSE: DSM is a closed-end, diversified management investment company sponsored by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Launched in 2007, DSM is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a professionally managed portfolio of municipal debt securities. As a publicly traded fund, DSM combines the liquidity of the secondary market with the long-term investment horizon of a mutual fund structure.

The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

See Also

Dividend History for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:DSM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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