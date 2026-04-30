BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

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BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSE:DSM opened at $6.05 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Inc NYSE: DSM is a closed-end, diversified management investment company sponsored by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Launched in 2007, DSM is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a professionally managed portfolio of municipal debt securities. As a publicly traded fund, DSM combines the liquidity of the secondary market with the long-term investment horizon of a mutual fund structure.

The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax.

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