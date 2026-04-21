BNY (NYSE:BK) EVP Sells $4,095,000.00 in Stock

BNY (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of BNY stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 50,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,857,487. This represents a 37.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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BNY Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of BNY stock traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, hitting $137.97. 4,522,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,232. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $120.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BNY has a 52 week low of $75.35 and a 52 week high of $139.15. The company has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

BNY (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.31. BNY had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BNY will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

BNY Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. BNY's payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BNY from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BNY from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of BNY from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore set a $136.00 price objective on shares of BNY in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BNY from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BNY by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the bank's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BNY by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the bank's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BNY during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Company Profile

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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