BNY (NYSE:BK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

BNY (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the bank's stock. Truist Financial's target price indicates a potential upside of 9.88% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded BNY from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on BNY from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BNY from $128.50 to $130.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BNY from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on BNY from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.12.

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BNY Stock Up 2.1%

BK opened at $134.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.70. BNY has a twelve month low of $73.55 and a twelve month high of $135.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06.

BNY (NYSE:BK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.30. BNY had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.62%.The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BNY will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BNY

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,319,884 shares of the bank's stock valued at $8,279,525,000 after purchasing an additional 647,847 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BNY by 18,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,670,202 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,283,514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561,793 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BNY by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,345,266 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,454,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BNY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,398,624,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BNY by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,680,429 shares of the bank's stock valued at $891,621,000 after purchasing an additional 578,999 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNY News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BNY this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — BK reported roughly $2.24 EPS (vs. ~$1.94 consensus) and record revenue of about $5.4B, reflecting broad-based fee and NII growth; strong margins and year-over-year revenue growth underpin the upside. MarketBeat Q1 release

Q1 beat — BK reported roughly $2.24 EPS (vs. ~$1.94 consensus) and record revenue of about $5.4B, reflecting broad-based fee and NII growth; strong margins and year-over-year revenue growth underpin the upside. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook — Management nudged FY‑2026 revenue guidance to about $21.3B (vs. ~$21.2B consensus) and expects ~10% NII growth, signaling durable revenue drivers into the year. Seeking Alpha guidance note

Raised outlook — Management nudged FY‑2026 revenue guidance to about $21.3B (vs. ~$21.2B consensus) and expects ~10% NII growth, signaling durable revenue drivers into the year. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns — Board declared a $0.53 quarterly common dividend (payable May 8; ex-div April 27) and management announced a material share buyback program (~$10B highlighted in reporting), supporting total capital returns. PR Newswire dividend release

Shareholder returns — Board declared a $0.53 quarterly common dividend (payable May 8; ex-div April 27) and management announced a material share buyback program (~$10B highlighted in reporting), supporting total capital returns. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction & technicals — Coverage notes BNY has hit new 52-week/all-time highs and strong momentum (shares up materially over the past year), which can amplify short-term gains but may invite profit-taking. Barchart technical note

Market reaction & technicals — Coverage notes BNY has hit new 52-week/all-time highs and strong momentum (shares up materially over the past year), which can amplify short-term gains but may invite profit-taking. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage — Most outlets highlight beats and upgraded outlooks; some rate BK as a “Buy” or “Hold,” so consensus sentiment is positive-but-mixed on valuation/trajectory. Zacks coverage

Analyst coverage — Most outlets highlight beats and upgraded outlooks; some rate BK as a “Buy” or “Hold,” so consensus sentiment is positive-but-mixed on valuation/trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Cost and capital flags — Some coverage notes rising expenses and slightly lower capital ratios that could temper margin upside and limit capital flexibility if trends continue. Investors should watch expense control and regulatory capital metrics in upcoming quarters. Zacks cost/capital warning

About BNY

BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world's capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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