Bob's Discount Furniture, Inc.'s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 4th (NYSE:BOBS)

Bob's Discount Furniture's (NYSE:BOBS - Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 4th. Bob's Discount Furniture had issued 19,450,000 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $330,650,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of the company's lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOBS. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Bob's Discount Furniture in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "sell (d)" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Bob's Discount Furniture from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on shares of Bob's Discount Furniture in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bob's Discount Furniture in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Bob's Discount Furniture in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BOBS

Bob's Discount Furniture Stock Performance

NYSE BOBS opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37. Bob's Discount Furniture has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The business's 50-day moving average is $14.25.

Bob's Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $578.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Bob's Discount Furniture

In related news, insider William G. Barton purchased 22,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $300,354.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 22,150 shares of the company's stock, valued at $300,354. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob’s Discount Furniture NYSE: BOBS is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.

In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.

Further Reading

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