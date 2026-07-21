Bob's Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS) Shares Down 5.4% - Should You Sell?

Bob's Discount Furniture, Inc. (NYSE:BOBS - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.54 and last traded at $15.4890. Approximately 344,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,151,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BOBS. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Bob's Discount Furniture in a report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Bob's Discount Furniture in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bob's Discount Furniture from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Bob's Discount Furniture in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price target on Bob's Discount Furniture in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bob's Discount Furniture has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Trading Down 5.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.92.

Bob's Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $578.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Bob's Discount Furniture

In other news, insider William G. Barton acquired 22,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.56 per share, with a total value of $300,354.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 22,150 shares in the company, valued at $300,354. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob’s Discount Furniture NYSE: BOBS is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.

In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.

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