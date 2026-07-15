Bob's Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS) Shares Up 7.3% - What's Next?

Shares of Bob's Discount Furniture, Inc. (NYSE:BOBS - Get Free Report) traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.67 and last traded at $16.7350. 461,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,160,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOBS shares. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Bob's Discount Furniture in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "sell (d)" rating for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Bob's Discount Furniture in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bob's Discount Furniture in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bob's Discount Furniture from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bob's Discount Furniture from $25.50 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bob's Discount Furniture currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob's Discount Furniture Trading Up 5.9%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52.

Bob's Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $578.10 million for the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bob's Discount Furniture news, insider William G. Barton acquired 22,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.56 per share, for a total transaction of $300,354.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 22,150 shares in the company, valued at $300,354. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bob's Discount Furniture

Bob’s Discount Furniture NYSE: BOBS is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.

In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.

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