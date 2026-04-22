Boeing (NYSE:BA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.19, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

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Boeing Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of BA opened at $228.28 on Wednesday. Boeing has a one year low of $169.00 and a one year high of $254.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $179.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.23 and a beta of 1.13.

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $993,206. This represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $279,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53,736 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.35.

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Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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