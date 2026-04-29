Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 3% - Here's Why

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $221.15 and last traded at $223.8530. Approximately 6,352,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 7,251,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.72.

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Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Vertical Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $290.00 to $256.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.60.

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Boeing Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a market cap of $176.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,814,300. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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