Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Up 2% - Here's Why

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) shot up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $230.24 and last traded at $223.1710. 8,844,046 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 7,268,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.88.

Get Boeing alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Vertical Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Boeing Trading Up 2.0%

The firm has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.90) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $993,206. This represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Boeing by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Boeing by 1,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Boeing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $279,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here