Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Up 2.3% - Should You Buy?

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $229.55 and last traded at $229.1690. 4,825,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 7,220,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.11.

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Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Vertical Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.65 billion, a PE ratio of 111.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Boeing's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,300. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $993,206. This represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $15,413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,021 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,252,450 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $489,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,909 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,907,876 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $840,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,074 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,953,087 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $858,294,000 after purchasing an additional 942,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $192,734,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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