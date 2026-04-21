Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Down 2.4% - Should You Sell?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $218.90 and last traded at $219.6490. Approximately 7,511,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 7,240,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.08.

Get Boeing alerts: Sign Up

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $290.00 to $256.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.50 billion, a PE ratio of 109.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.90) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $15,413,227,000 after buying an additional 3,460,021 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 245.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,252,450 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $489,052,000 after buying an additional 1,600,909 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,907,876 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $840,204,000 after buying an additional 1,176,074 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,953,087 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $858,294,000 after buying an additional 942,536 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $192,734,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here