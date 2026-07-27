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Boise Cascade (BCC) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Boise Cascade logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Boise Cascade is expected to report Q2 2026 results after market close on August 3. Analysts anticipate earnings of $1.23 per share on $1.77 billion in revenue, with a conference call scheduled for August 4.
  • In the prior quarter, the company earned $0.50 per share, exceeding estimates, while revenue rose above expectations but declined 2.5% year over year. Analysts project approximately $4 in EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 for the next.
  • Boise Cascade recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, equivalent to an annualized $0.88 payout and a 1.1% yield. The stock has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average analyst price target of $92.80.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Boise Cascade to post earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $1.7698 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $77.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $91.97.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Boise Cascade's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 6,070 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $403,351.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,545 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,763,915.25. This represents a 18.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 662.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the construction company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCC. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Boise Cascade

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company operates as a leading manufacturer and distributor of wood products and building materials in North America. The company's operations are organized into two primary segments: wood products manufacturing and building materials distribution. In its manufacturing segment, Boise Cascade produces a wide array of engineered wood products, including plywood, oriented strand board (OSB), lumber, particleboard and laminated veneer lumber (LVL), serving residential, commercial and industrial customers.

In its distribution segment, Boise Cascade sources and delivers building materials through an extensive network of distribution centers, servicing professional builders, remodelers, contractors and industrial customers.

See Also

Earnings History for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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