BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.9091.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on BOK Financial from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded BOK Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Reid sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total value of $162,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,099,880.32. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark B. Wade sold 1,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.62, for a total value of $225,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,275.82. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $738,571. 63.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BOK Financial by 2,291.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the bank's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in BOK Financial by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 366 shares of the bank's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $128.04 on Monday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $91.35 and a fifty-two week high of $139.73. The stock's 50-day moving average is $130.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.81.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 18.05%.The company had revenue of $553.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. BOK Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation NASDAQ: BOKF, headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a diversified financial services holding company serving businesses, professionals and individuals across the central and western United States. Through its banking subsidiary, BOK Financial offers a full suite of commercial banking, treasury and payment management services, as well as consumer deposit and lending solutions. The company's offerings also encompass wealth management, trust and asset management, investment banking, and insurance products designed to meet the needs of both retail and institutional clients.

The roots of BOK Financial date back to the founding of the Bank of Oklahoma in 1910.

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