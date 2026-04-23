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Bombardier (BDRBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Bombardier logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bombardier will likely report quarterly results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30, with analysts expecting about $0.778 EPS and $1.6376 billion in revenue for the quarter.
  • In the prior quarter Bombardier reported $4.80 EPS and $3.69 billion in revenue, and analysts now forecast roughly $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next.
  • The stock opened near $183.20 (down 2.5%), has a market cap of $18.14 billion and a PE of 38.17, while Wall Street’s consensus rating is Hold with a $263 price target (2 buys, 6 holds, 2 sells).
  • Five stocks we like better than Bombardier.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7780 per share and revenue of $1.6376 billion for the quarter.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Bombardier had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. On average, analysts expect Bombardier to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bombardier Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $183.20 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $185.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.18. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion and a PE ratio of 38.17. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $58.91 and a twelve month high of $206.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDRBF shares. TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut Bombardier from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut Bombardier from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Bombardier from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $263.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BDRBF

Bombardier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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