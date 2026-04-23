Bombardier (BDRBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.7780 per share and revenue of $1.6376 billion for the quarter.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Bombardier had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 9.72%. On average, analysts expect Bombardier to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bombardier Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $183.20 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $185.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.18. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion and a PE ratio of 38.17. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $58.91 and a twelve month high of $206.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDRBF shares. TD Securities reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut Bombardier from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut Bombardier from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Bombardier from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $263.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BDRBF

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.

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