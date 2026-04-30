Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$284.69 and last traded at C$284.19, with a volume of 770052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$239.31.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$240.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$290.00 to C$288.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$287.00 to C$298.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$230.00 to C$295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$276.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$257.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$254.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$236.82. The firm has a market cap of C$28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

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