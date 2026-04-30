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Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Bombardier, Inc. Class B logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shares of Bombardier hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$284.69 (last C$284.19) on volume of 770,052, up from the prior close of C$239.31 and trading above its 50‑ and 200‑day SMAs (C$254.05 and C$236.82).
  • Several analysts raised targets and ratings recently — notably BMO to C$300 (outperform) and RBC to C$298 — while Scotiabank raised its price objective to C$295 but cut its rating to sector perform.
  • Despite recent upgrades, the consensus is an average rating of Hold with an average price target of C$257.42 (below the current price); Bombardier has a market cap of C$28.57B and a P/E of 32.25.
  • Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$284.69 and last traded at C$284.19, with a volume of 770052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$239.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$240.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$290.00 to C$288.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$287.00 to C$298.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$230.00 to C$295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$276.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$257.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$254.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$236.82. The firm has a market cap of C$28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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