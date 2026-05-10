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Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Bombardier, Inc. Class B logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus analyst rating of “Hold” from 11 brokerages, with six buy ratings, four hold ratings, and one sell rating.
  • The average 1-year price target from analysts is C$278.08, while several firms recently adjusted their targets upward, including UBS, CIBC, Scotiabank, and National Bank Financial.
  • The stock was down 1.3% and opened at C$288.98, near its 52-week high of C$299.00, with a market cap of C$28.51 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$278.08.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$253.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$184.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$288.00 to C$295.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and raised their price target for the company from C$295.00 to C$305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$286.00 to C$296.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$288.98 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$85.80 and a 52-week high of C$299.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$255.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$239.92.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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