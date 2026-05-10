Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$278.08.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$253.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$184.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$288.00 to C$295.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and raised their price target for the company from C$295.00 to C$305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$286.00 to C$296.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

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Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$288.98 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$85.80 and a 52-week high of C$299.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$255.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$239.92.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

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