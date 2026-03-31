Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$227.02 and traded as high as C$240.09. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$232.07, with a volume of 237,597 shares.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBD.B shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$260.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$290.00 to C$286.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$240.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$290.00 to C$288.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$263.00 to C$287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$256.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is C$252.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$227.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

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