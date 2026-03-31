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Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Bombardier, Inc. Class B logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Bombardier crossed above its 200‑day moving average — the 200‑day MA is C$227.02 and the stock last traded at C$232.07 after an intraday high of C$240.09, though it remains below its 50‑day MA of C$252.41, signaling mixed technicals.
  • Analysts are generally positive with a "Moderate Buy" consensus and an average price target of C$256.50; six analysts rate Buy (with targets raised as high as C$305), three Hold and one Sell, indicating a bullish but varied outlook.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bombardier, Inc. Class B.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$227.02 and traded as high as C$240.09. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$232.07, with a volume of 237,597 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBD.B shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$260.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$290.00 to C$286.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$240.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$290.00 to C$288.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$263.00 to C$287.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$256.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is C$252.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$227.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.70.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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