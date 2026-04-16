Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Lowered to "Sector Perform" Rating by National Bank Financial

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Securities restated a "hold" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Bombardier from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bombardier from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $263.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDRBF

Bombardier Stock Down 2.8%

Bombardier stock traded down $5.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,106. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $58.91 and a 52-week high of $206.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion and a PE ratio of 39.66.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Bombardier had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.

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