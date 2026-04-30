Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.03 EPS

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.03, Zacks reports. Bombardier had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.

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Bombardier Stock Up 21.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded up $36.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.00. The company had a trading volume of 63,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,634. The business's 50 day moving average price is $184.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion and a PE ratio of 44.17. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $58.91 and a 1-year high of $212.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bombardier from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Bombardier from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $263.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDRBF

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.

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