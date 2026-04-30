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Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.03 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Bombardier logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Bombardier reported quarterly EPS of $1.81, beating analysts' consensus of $0.78 by $1.03.
  • The stock jumped about 21.1% to $212 on the news, with trading volume (~63,449) well above its average and a market cap of $20.99 billion (PE 44.17).
  • Analysts are mixed: the consensus rating is "Hold" with an average price target of $263, and recent notes include downgrades from Goldman Sachs and CIBC amid two Buy, six Hold and two Sell recommendations.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.03, Zacks reports. Bombardier had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.

Bombardier Stock Up 21.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded up $36.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.00. The company had a trading volume of 63,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,634. The business's 50 day moving average price is $184.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion and a PE ratio of 44.17. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $58.91 and a 1-year high of $212.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bombardier from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Bombardier from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $263.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDRBF

About Bombardier

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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