Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $212.50 and last traded at $212.50, with a volume of 63449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.0730.

The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. Bombardier had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BDRBF. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Bombardier from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bombardier from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bombardier from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $263.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BDRBF

Institutional Trading of Bombardier

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Bombardier Trading Up 21.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.24 and a 200 day moving average of $171.79.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.

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