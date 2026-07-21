Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Bombardier logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bombardier shares gapped down before Tuesday’s trading, opening at $226.01 versus a prior close of $241.81, though the stock later traded back up to $242.85.
  • Analysts remain mixed on the stock: Bombardier has a consensus Hold rating, with four Buy ratings, five Holds, and two Sells, and a consensus target price of $263.
  • The company recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $1.81 EPS versus the $0.90 estimate, while revenue came in slightly below forecasts at $1.60 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $241.8090, but opened at $226.01. Bombardier shares last traded at $242.8450, with a volume of 355 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDRBF shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BDRBF

Bombardier Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34. The stock's fifty day moving average is $221.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.17.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Bombardier had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bombardier Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Bombardier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Bombardier Right Now?

Before you consider Bombardier, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bombardier wasn't on the list.

While Bombardier currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines