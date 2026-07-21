Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $241.8090, but opened at $226.01. Bombardier shares last traded at $242.8450, with a volume of 355 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDRBF shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BDRBF

Bombardier Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34. The stock's fifty day moving average is $221.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.17.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.64 billion. Bombardier had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bombardier Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.

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