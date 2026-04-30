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Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Up 9.5% on Earnings Beat

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Bombardier logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Bombardier shares jumped about 9.5% intraday after reporting $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.03.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed with an average rating of “Hold” (2 Buys, 6 Holds, 2 Sells) and a consensus target price of $263.
  • Key metrics: market capitalization of $19.26 billion and a P/E of 40.5, alongside a positive net margin of 9.72% but a negative return on equity of 43.88%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Bombardier.

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $195.00 and last traded at $191.75. 3,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 19,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.0730.

The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.03. Bombardier had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDRBF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bombardier from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Bombardier from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDRBF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bombardier

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Bombardier Stock Up 11.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.98 and a 200 day moving average of $171.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53.

About Bombardier

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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