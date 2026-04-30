Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Up 9.5% on Earnings Beat

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $195.00 and last traded at $191.75. 3,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 19,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.0730.

The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.03. Bombardier had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDRBF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bombardier from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Bombardier from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDRBF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bombardier

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,327 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Bombardier Stock Up 11.1%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.98 and a 200 day moving average of $171.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.

Further Reading

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