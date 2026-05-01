Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$289.40 and last traded at C$289.40, with a volume of 35742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$242.13.

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Bombardier Stock Up 19.5%

The company has a market cap of C$28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$255.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$237.71.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$2.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bombardier Inc. will post 8.9265677 EPS for the current year.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs. For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation - innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect.

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