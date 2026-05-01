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Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Bombardier logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bombardier hit a new 52-week high of C$289.40 on Friday, a gain of about 19.5% from the prior close of C$242.13.
  • Valuation and technicals: market cap C$28.65 billion, P/E 32.34 and PEG 6.24, and the stock is trading above its 50‑day (C$255.39) and 200‑day (C$237.71) moving averages.
  • Recent results and outlook: the company reported C$2.52 EPS on C$2.22 billion revenue for the quarter, and analysts project roughly C$8.93 EPS for the current year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD.A - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$289.40 and last traded at C$289.40, with a volume of 35742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$242.13.

Bombardier Stock Up 19.5%

The company has a market cap of C$28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$255.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$237.71.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$2.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bombardier Inc. will post 8.9265677 EPS for the current year.

About Bombardier

(Get Free Report)

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs. For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation - innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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