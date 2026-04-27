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Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Bonterra Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Bonterra hit a new 52‑week high — shares traded as high as C$7.15 (last C$7.06) on volume of 54,306 and are trading above the 50‑day (C$6.06) and 200‑day (C$4.83) moving averages, with a market cap of C$255.66 million.
  • Recent results show weakness — the company reported a quarterly loss of C($0.12) EPS, with a negative net margin (‑7.08%) and negative return on equity (‑3.24%).
  • Outlook is mixed — analysts forecast positive EPS of 0.336726 for the fiscal year, but liquidity is low (quick ratio 0.21, current ratio 0.94) and debt‑to‑equity is 33.8.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Bonterra Energy.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.15 and last traded at C$7.06, with a volume of 54306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.80.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$255.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.83.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.24 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. Analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.336726 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp is an oil and gas exploration company operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company develops and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Bonterra operates in one industry and has only one reportable segment. Its assets consist of crude oil and natural gas assets.

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