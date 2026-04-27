Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.15 and last traded at C$7.06, with a volume of 54306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.80.

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Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$255.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.83.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.24 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. Analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.336726 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp is an oil and gas exploration company operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company develops and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Bonterra operates in one industry and has only one reportable segment. Its assets consist of crude oil and natural gas assets.

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