Booking (BKNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $27.56 per share and revenue of $5.5065 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $48.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $46.88. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.99%. Booking's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Booking to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $192.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.14 and a 200 day moving average of $194.01. The firm has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Booking has a 1 year low of $150.62 and a 1 year high of $233.58.

Booking Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Booking's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Booking News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Positive Sentiment: OpenTable (part of Booking’s restaurant-tech footprint) has acquired Canadian reservation platform Libro, strengthening Booking’s local market presence in Quebec and easing expansion of services/revenue opportunities in Canada. OpenTable Acquires Libro

OpenTable (part of Booking’s restaurant-tech footprint) has acquired Canadian reservation platform Libro, strengthening Booking’s local market presence in Quebec and easing expansion of services/revenue opportunities in Canada. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and model coverage remain constructive — a 24/7 Wall St. model reiterates a strong price target (~$257), implying meaningful upside vs. current levels and providing a bullish narrative for investors. Wall Street Ratings and Price Target

Analyst and model coverage remain constructive — a 24/7 Wall St. model reiterates a strong price target (~$257), implying meaningful upside vs. current levels and providing a bullish narrative for investors. Positive Sentiment: Short interest in BKNG fell ~15.5%, which reduces bearish pressure from shorts and can remove a headwind to near-term rallies if buying interest returns. Short Interest Decrease

Short interest in BKNG fell ~15.5%, which reduces bearish pressure from shorts and can remove a headwind to near-term rallies if buying interest returns. Positive Sentiment: Media commentary highlights a recent stock split and operational improvements as bullish signals for long-term holders, reinforcing the narrative of management confidence and margin progress. Stock-Split Coverage

Media commentary highlights a recent stock split and operational improvements as bullish signals for long-term holders, reinforcing the narrative of management confidence and margin progress. Negative Sentiment: Coverage questioning post‑Q4 positioning notes Booking’s underperformance (shares down over the past six months and year‑to‑date), a reminder that investor sentiment remains cautious despite positives — this helps explain limited upside today. Buy, Sell, or Hold Analysis

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $216.28 to $187.92 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Booking from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Booking from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 16,726 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.36, for a total value of $3,100,331.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 298,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,269,532.64. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $204,214.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,502.40. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,751 shares of company stock worth $10,343,629. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 966,121 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $5,173,899,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 732,081 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,920,535,000 after buying an additional 56,999 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 247,554 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,325,733,000 after buying an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,915 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,263,403,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,978 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $953,132,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company's stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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