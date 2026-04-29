BorgWarner (BWA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $3.4969 billion for the quarter. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Get BorgWarner alerts: Sign Up

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect BorgWarner to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $70.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.07.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Arthur Farrell sold 12,012 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $628,347.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,000,229.78. This trade represents a 23.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,458 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $151,265.32. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 66,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,083,240.54. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,083 shares of company stock worth $4,638,585. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,709 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 400.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWA. Bank of America began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWA

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BorgWarner, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BorgWarner wasn't on the list.

While BorgWarner currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here