3 Must-Buy Stocks Boosting Value with Buybacks—Act Now

One way that companies increase shareholder value is through stock buybacks. This is a process in which a company reduces the number of outstanding shares available to investors and increases the company’s earnings per share. Investors will hear the term share repurchases used synonymously with stock buybacks.

Stock buybacks are one action that a company takes when it believes its stock is undervalued. Generally, stock prices rise after buybacks because investors become more bullish on the stock’s prospects. This is particularly true when buybacks are one of several measures the company uses to increase shareholder value. For example, investors also want to see spending on future growth and/or dividends being issued.

That means investors need to look at companies that are showing strong fundamentals and allowing them to buy back their shares. This combination should give investors confidence that the stock is a good buy not only today but in the future. Here are three companies that are buying back their shares, and they still appear to be solid buys.

Play the Long Game with BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc. NYSE: BWA has bought back over $730 million worth of shares since 2020 and intends to buy back an additional $300 million in the second half of 2024.

The company delivers “innovative and sustainable mobility solutions” for the entire automotive market. Its products are sold in the internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid, and electric vehicle markets. Management is projecting $10 billion of annual eProduct sales by 2027.

However, you can’t blame investors for believing 2027 is a long time away. The company’s most recent earnings report reflected the soft demand for EV sales. Net sales in BorgWarner’s ePropulsion segment fell from $566 million to $464 million. The company also experienced an adjusted operating loss of $49 million. That was a huge acceleration from the $19 million loss it registered in the same quarter in 2023.

BWA stock is down 8.6% in 2024 and over 17% in the last 12 months. However, in the last three months, the stock appears to have found support around $31. Analysts give BWA stock a price target of $41.07, which offers investors a 25% upside.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Price Chart for Wednesday, August, 21, 2024

A Buffett Bump May Be Just the Beginning for ULTA Stock

Ulta Beauty Inc. NASDAQ: ULTA stock is down 23% in 2024. Still, the stock is up about 2.6% since an SEC filing revealed that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway NYSE: BRK.B has a 1.4% stake in ULTA stock. At a time when investors are hearing about sector rotation out of technology stocks, Buffett appears to be doing just that. Berkshire Hathaway recently sold some of its stake in Apple Inc. NASDAQ: AAPL.

But why Ulta? MarketBeat’s Thomas Hughes notes the company’s first-quarter earnings report, which showed a company with many fundamental metrics that appeal to a value investor like Buffett. Specifically, the company has attractive margins, virtually no debt, and sufficient cash flow.

In 2023, Ulta used some of that cash to buy back nearly $1 billion of its stock ($996 million). Ulta also has one of the best return on invested capital (ROIC) numbers, which is 29.6%.

The next catalyst for ULTA stock may come from the company’s quarterly earnings, scheduled for August 29. Analysts have been lowering their price targets, and the bar is low. A convincing beat-and-raise quarter will be a Strong Buy signal.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) Price Chart for Wednesday, August, 21, 2024

TJX Companies Is in a Sweet Spot for Investors and Consumers

One of the most closely watched retail stocks reporting earnings this week will come from The TJX Companies Inc. NYSE: TJX. The company is the parent of brands like TJ Maxx, which appeals to a wide range of shoppers because of its “treasure hunt” feel.

This allows the company to compete with an online retailer like Amazon.com NASDAQ: AMZN. It also gives consumers a reason to shop at its stores besides price.

That shows up in the company’s financials. TJX is one of the few companies that continue to post solid YoY gains on the top and bottom lines. And as more consumers focus on value, that’s not likely to change. The company authorized a share repurchase plan of up to $2.5 billion between now and the end of its fiscal year on February 1, 2025.

But with the stock up more than 19% in 2024 and carrying a forward P/E ratio of around 27x, is there still upside to be had? TJX reports earnings on August 21, and analysts have been bidding the stock higher in advance of the report.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) Price Chart for Wednesday, August, 21, 2024

