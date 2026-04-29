Free Trial
→ Nobody Understands Why Trump Is Invading Iran (here’s the answer) (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Borr Drilling logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Borr Drilling hit a new 52-week high of $6.33 (last trade $6.2160) on heavy volume (~4.35M shares) and has a market capitalization of about $1.93 billion.
  • Analysts are mixed: the consensus rating is Hold with an average price target of $4.33—well below the current price—while recent reports range from strong-buy to sell.
  • Institutions own 83.12% of the stock, with notable buying including Millennium Management adding ~3.81M shares (about $8.35M), signaling significant institutional interest.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Borr Drilling.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.2160, with a volume of 4348584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BORR. Weiss Ratings lowered Borr Drilling from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Borr Drilling from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Fearnley Fonds raised Borr Drilling from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Borr Drilling from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Borr Drilling has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $4.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BORR

Borr Drilling Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.03. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.41%.The business had revenue of $259.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.65 million.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BORR. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 140,927 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 1,025.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,810,556 shares of the company's stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,979 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 13.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 229,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company's stock.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling is an international offshore drilling contractor providing premium jack-up drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Established in 2016 and incorporated in Bermuda with headquarters in Hamilton, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BORR. Borr Drilling focuses exclusively on the ownership and operation of mobile offshore jack-up rigs, catering to exploration and production drilling projects in both mature and emerging hydrocarbon regions.

The company's core business activities encompass the long-term contracting of high-specification jack-up rigs suitable for shallow-to-intermediate water depths.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Borr Drilling Right Now?

Before you consider Borr Drilling, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Borr Drilling wasn't on the list.

While Borr Drilling currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines