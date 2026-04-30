Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Cut to Hold at Daiwa Securities Group

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Securities Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $97.00 to $77.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.91.

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Boston Scientific Stock Down 2.1%

Boston Scientific stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $84.91.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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