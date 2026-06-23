Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Sets New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.05 and last traded at $44.2980, with a volume of 16759915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Mizuho lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Down 2.2%

The company has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus acquired 1,770 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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