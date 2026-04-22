Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Trading Up 9.4% on Strong Earnings

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) shares were up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $65.20 and last traded at $65.1110. Approximately 11,261,906 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 15,676,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.52.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Boston Scientific's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS.

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Key Stories Impacting Boston Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results showed durable topline growth and a small EPS beat: net sales of $5.203B (up ~11.6% year/year) and adjusted EPS $0.80, slightly above consensus; GAAP net income rose sharply year over year — a signal that demand for core devices remains solid. Boston Scientific announces results for first quarter 2026

Q1 results showed durable topline growth and a small EPS beat: net sales of $5.203B (up ~11.6% year/year) and adjusted EPS $0.80, slightly above consensus; GAAP net income rose sharply year over year — a signal that demand for core devices remains solid. Neutral Sentiment: Several sell‑side firms have adjusted models/price targets but many still rate BSX a Buy — analysts view the guidance cut as a potential reset that creates longer‑term upside if execution rebounds. Boston Scientific Stock Is Trending Today: What To Know Now

Several sell‑side firms have adjusted models/price targets but many still rate BSX a Buy — analysts view the guidance cut as a potential reset that creates longer‑term upside if execution rebounds. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity (large call purchases) and elevated trading volume ahead of the print indicate traders positioned for volatility rather than a clear directional conviction; this can amplify intraday moves.

Unusually high options activity (large call purchases) and elevated trading volume ahead of the print indicate traders positioned for volatility rather than a clear directional conviction; this can amplify intraday moves. Negative Sentiment: Management cut FY‑2026 and Q2 guidance: FY EPS guide of $3.340–3.410 vs. ~3.45 consensus and Q2 EPS guide of $0.820–0.840 vs. ~0.86 consensus; revenue outlook was lowered as well — the guidance miss/trim is the primary near‑term negative catalyst. Boston Scientific cuts 2026 profit forecast, trims revenue growth view

Management cut FY‑2026 and Q2 guidance: FY EPS guide of $3.340–3.410 vs. ~3.45 consensus and Q2 EPS guide of $0.820–0.840 vs. ~0.86 consensus; revenue outlook was lowered as well — the guidance miss/trim is the primary near‑term negative catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class‑action filings and investor‑notice campaigns (several law firms seeking lead plaintiffs; May 4 deadline) add headline/legal risk and can pressure sentiment and float until resolved. BSX Investor Alert: Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Multiple securities class‑action filings and investor‑notice campaigns (several law firms seeking lead plaintiffs; May 4 deadline) add headline/legal risk and can pressure sentiment and float until resolved. Negative Sentiment: Recent reports of meaningful insider and institutional selling, plus prior analyst downgrades/target trims, increase near‑term supply pressure and reduce confidence until management demonstrates rehabbed guidance/trajectory.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,319,060,000 after buying an additional 1,436,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,846,059 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $6,278,422,000 after buying an additional 920,495 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,588,953,000 after buying an additional 502,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,199,395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,960,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,189,289,000 after buying an additional 2,246,308 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 9.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.31.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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